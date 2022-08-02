Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IM/CE22 Training Partnerships [Image 3 of 3]

    IM/CE22 Training Partnerships

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220208-N-CR519-1029 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 08, 2022) Lt. Cdr. Daniel Sauer (right) and Royal Navy Capt. Donald Crosbie discuss oversight of mine countermeasures training at an operations center for International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

