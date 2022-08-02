IM/CE22 Training Partnerships

220208-N-CR519-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 08, 2022) Naval partners from the U.S., Japan and Singapore discuss mine countermeasures training at an operations center for International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

