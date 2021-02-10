Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yemen - U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 10 of 10]

    Yemen - U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccinations

    YEMEN

    10.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Health worker Salma Ahmed Omar prepares to administer a dose of a U.S.-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Al-Mualla health facility in Aden, Yemen, on October 2, 2021. The shot was among 151,200 doses gifted from the American people that arrived in Yemen on August 29, 2021. An additional 168,000 US-donated J&J vaccines arrived in Yemen on December 20, 2021, strengthening Yemen’s COVID-19 response amid the humanitarian crisis.

    Photo Credit: UNICEF

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yemen - U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

