Health worker Salma Ahmed Omar prepares to administer a dose of a U.S.-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Al-Mualla health facility in Aden, Yemen, on October 2, 2021. The shot was among 151,200 doses gifted from the American people that arrived in Yemen on August 29, 2021. An additional 168,000 US-donated J&J vaccines arrived in Yemen on December 20, 2021, strengthening Yemen’s COVID-19 response amid the humanitarian crisis.



Photo Credit: UNICEF

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:52 Photo ID: 7040362 VIRIN: 211002-D-ED206-464 Resolution: 512x341 Size: 57.57 KB Location: YE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yemen - U.S.-Donated COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.