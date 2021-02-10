Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yemen - COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 9 of 10]

    Yemen - COVID-19 Vaccination

    YEMEN

    10.02.2021

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Ahmed Ali, who suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure, receives a U.S.-donated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Al-Mualla health facility in Aden, Yemen, on October 2, 2021. USAID and UNICEF are getting shots in arms at vaccination clinics like this one, protecting Yemenis from COVID-19 and strengthening Yemen’s COVID-19 response amid the humanitarian crisis.

    Photo Credit: UNICEF

    IMAGE INFO

