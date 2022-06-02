Mobile Bay sails in formation during exercise Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in formation during exercise Noble Fusion. Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups and the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, participate in exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

