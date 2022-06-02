Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Bay sails in formation during exercise Noble Fusion

    Mobile Bay sails in formation during exercise Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) sails in formation behind the America-class amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during exercise Noble Fusion. Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups and the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group, alongside the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, participate in exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:38
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    MOB
    Sailors
    USN
    CG 53
    CSG 3
    Noble Fusion

