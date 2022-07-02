IMX/CE22 International Partners Working Together

220207-A-ZV876-1109 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 7, 2022) Egyptian Navy sailors stand ready to support guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) at Egypt’s Berenice Navy Base in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 7, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

