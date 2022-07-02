220207-A-ZV876-1070 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 7, 2022) U.S. and Egyptian naval partners, working together during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022 pose for a group photo with sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) at Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base in Berenice, Egypt, Feb. 7. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7040224 VIRIN: 220207-A-ZV876-1070 Resolution: 6021x4014 Size: 1.7 MB Location: BERENICE, EG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE22 International Partners Working Together [Image 2 of 2], by SGT David Resnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.