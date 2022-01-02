Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220201-N-EG592-1047 [Image 4 of 5]

    220201-N-EG592-1047

    GREECE

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 1, 2022) Sailors assigned to the “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 from Sigonella, Italy, complete a supply drop off onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, in Crete, Greece, Feb. 1, 2022. The crew delivered more than 40,000 pounds of mail for further transfer to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), which is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7040022
    VIRIN: 220201-N-EG592-1047
    Resolution: 5000x3334
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220201-N-EG592-1047 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Forces Europe

