220201-N-EG592-1029

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 1, 2022) Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 3rd Class Carlos Medrano, assigned to the “Condors” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 from Sigonella, Italy, communicates via his headset onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, in Crete, Greece, Feb. 1, 2022. Medrano helped deliver more than 40,000 pounds of mail for further transfer to USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), which is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

