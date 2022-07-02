Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 Red Sea Gunnery Exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    RED SEA

    02.07.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220207-N-UP745-2224 RED SEA (Feb. 07, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Austin Brodhacker shoots an M240B machine gun at a killer-tomato target from the bridge wing aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 07. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS JASON DUNHAM
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

