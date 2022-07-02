220207-N-UP745-2171 RED SEA (Feb. 07, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) shoots an MK 45 - 5-inch 54/62 caliber gun while participating in a gunnery exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 07. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 02:45 Photo ID: 7039956 VIRIN: 220207-N-UP745-2171 Resolution: 4620x3075 Size: 955.38 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMX/CE22 Red Sea Gunnery Exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.