U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Smith, a lodging specialist with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, receives out-processing paperwork for airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2022. Out-processing with lodging ensures everyone leaving the base is accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
This work, Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
