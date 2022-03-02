Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 2 of 2]

    KUWAIT

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan Smith, a lodging specialist with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, receives out-processing paperwork for airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2022. Out-processing with lodging ensures everyone leaving the base is accounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386th EFSS
    Southwest Asia
    lodging
    The Rock
    dormitory

