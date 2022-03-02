U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isai Sorcia, a lodging specialist with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, performs accountability checks throughout the transient tents on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2022. The tent checks ensure that the number of individuals out-processing or in-processing matches the data reported. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 02:09 Photo ID: 7039880 VIRIN: 220203-F-XC675-004 Resolution: 3690x5546 Size: 1.13 MB Location: KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.