    Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 1 of 2]

    Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily

    KUWAIT

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Natalie Filzen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isai Sorcia, a lodging specialist with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, performs accountability checks throughout the transient tents on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2022. The tent checks ensure that the number of individuals out-processing or in-processing matches the data reported. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)

    386th EFSS
    Southwest Asia
    lodging
    The Rock
    dormitory

