U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isai Sorcia, a lodging specialist with the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, performs accountability checks throughout the transient tents on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 3, 2022. The tent checks ensure that the number of individuals out-processing or in-processing matches the data reported. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7039880
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-XC675-004
|Resolution:
|3690x5546
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Counting sheep…and airmen: 386th Force Support Squadron tallies beds daily [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT