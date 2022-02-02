Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Customs & courtesy [Image 11 of 11]

    Mike Company Customs &amp; courtesy

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. simon saravia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Marcus Walker, an Academic Instructor for Recruit Training Battalion, leads the recruits of Mike Company in a class on Customs and courtesies Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Feb. 02, 2022. The customs and courtesies class teaches recruits about rank structure and proper reporting procedures. Classes are designed to teach the recruits Marine Corps knowledge. (U.S Marine Photo by CPL Simone Saravia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 18:27
    Photo ID: 7039559
    VIRIN: 220202-M-HJ365-421
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Customs & courtesy [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD
    Recruits
    Marines
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

