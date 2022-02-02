U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Marcus Walker, an Academic Instructor for Recruit Training Battalion, leads the recruits of Mike Company in a class on Customs and courtesies Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Feb. 02, 2022. The customs and courtesies class teaches recruits about rank structure and proper reporting procedures. Classes are designed to teach the recruits Marine Corps knowledge. (U.S Marine Photo by CPL Simone Saravia)

