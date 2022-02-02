U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Mike Co. 3rd Recruit Training Battalion attend an academic class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Feb. 02, 2022. These classes are designed to teach the recruits Marine Corps knowledge. The customs and courtesies class teaches recruits about rank structure and proper reporting procedures. (U.S Marine Photo by CPL Simone Saravia)

