25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Four

A U.S. Army Soldier from 25th Infantry Division, rappels down a tower, while a U.S. Army jungle school instructor supervises at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. The rappel tower was one of many events during 25th Division Artillery’s Best by Test competition, designed to test the mental toughness, fitness, and skill of artillery teams across Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 02.03.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US