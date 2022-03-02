25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Four

A U.S. Marine from 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, rappels down a tower as a U.S. Army Soldier and Marine belay in the distance at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. The rappel tower was one of many events during 25th Division Artillery’s Best by Test competition, designed to test the mental toughness, fitness, and skill of artillery teams across Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

