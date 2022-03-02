Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Four [Image 7 of 14]

    25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Four

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Marine from 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, rappels down a tower as a U.S. Army Soldier and Marine belay in the distance at Lightning Academy, Hawaii, Feb. 3, 2022. The rappel tower was one of many events during 25th Division Artillery’s Best by Test competition, designed to test the mental toughness, fitness, and skill of artillery teams across Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 17:00
    Photo ID: 7039424
    VIRIN: 220203-A-LU759-0007
    Resolution: 4321x2881
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th DIVARTY Best by Test Competition: Day Four [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    pool
    Joint training
    25 ID
    marine corps
    competition
    artillery
    3rd Marines
    tropic lightning
    swim test
    light fighter
    divarty
    division artillery
    best by test
    strike hard

