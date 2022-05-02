Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine engineers and Navy Seabees construct a one rope bridge during Winter Pioneer 22 [Image 231 of 240]

    Marine engineers and Navy Seabees construct a one rope bridge during Winter Pioneer 22

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Lane Peebles, a combat engineer with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, connects a carabiner to a prusik knot while constructing a one rope bridge during exercise Winter Pioneer 22, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2022. Winter Pioneer 22 is a tactical level exercise in a semi-permissive environment demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction Force formations to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7039367
    VIRIN: 220206-M-QY799-0181
    Resolution: 6364x4243
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine engineers and Navy Seabees construct a one rope bridge during Winter Pioneer 22 [Image 240 of 240], by Sgt Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

