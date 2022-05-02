Marine engineers and Navy Seabees construct a one rope bridge during Winter Pioneer 22

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Trevor Crews with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11, observe the construction of a one rope bridge during exercise Winter Pioneer 22, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 6, 2022. Winter Pioneer 22 is a tactical level exercise in a semi-permissive environment demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps Engineer and U.S. Navy Construction Force formations to establish and sustain an advanced naval base, expeditionary advanced bases, and contribute to maritime domain awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Adaezia Chavez)

