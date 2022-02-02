An F-16 Viper assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The 20th Fighter Wing is delivering ready forces for combat operations with Airmen who are expertly trained and prepared to deploy at any time.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 14:24
|Photo ID:
|7039086
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-ZB805-596
|Resolution:
|8152x5095
|Size:
|9.03 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw AFB remains postured and ready [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
