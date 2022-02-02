Shaw AFB remains postured and ready

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Viper assigned to the 79th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The 20th Fighter Wing is delivering ready forces for combat operations with Airmen who are expertly trained and prepared to deploy at any time.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:24
    Photo ID: 7039086
    VIRIN: 220202-F-ZB805-596
    Resolution: 8152x5095
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Tigers
    79FS
    Weasel Readiness

