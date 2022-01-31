Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 12]

    Lima Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022. The rappel tower is used to help recruits conquer the fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

