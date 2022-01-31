Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, complete the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022. The rappel tower is used to help recruits conquer the fear of heights. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:22 Photo ID: 7038888 VIRIN: 220131-M-AW120-0143 Resolution: 5901x4480 Size: 3.23 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Rappel Tower [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.