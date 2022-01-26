Brendan Harris, a logistics analyst for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center, or DOC, readies doses of COVID-19 vaccine for shipment Jan. 26 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The DOC works closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Health Agency to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 therapeutics around the globe to protect the operational force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 10:15 Photo ID: 7038673 VIRIN: 220126-A-BL065-1005 Resolution: 1944x1806 Size: 747.07 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doses of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.