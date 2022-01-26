Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doses of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    Doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Brendan Harris, a logistics analyst for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center, or DOC, readies doses of COVID-19 vaccine for shipment Jan. 26 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The DOC works closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Health Agency to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 therapeutics around the globe to protect the operational force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 10:15
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    This work, Doses of COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

