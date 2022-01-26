Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Packing COVID-19 vaccine

    Packing COVID-19 vaccine

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Robby Rosa, a logistics specialist for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center, or DOC, packs COVID-19 vaccine into special freezer boxes for shipment Jan. 26 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The DOC works closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Health Agency to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 therapeutics around the globe to protect the operational force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Packing COVID-19 vaccine
    Doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    COVID-19 therapeutics support DOD pandemic response

    vaccine
    DOC
    force protection
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    COVID-19

