Robby Rosa, a logistics specialist for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Distribution Operations Center, or DOC, packs COVID-19 vaccine into special freezer boxes for shipment Jan. 26 at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The DOC works closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Health Agency to distribute vaccines and COVID-19 therapeutics around the globe to protect the operational force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 10:15 Photo ID: 7038672 VIRIN: 220126-A-BL065-1007 Resolution: 2232x1622 Size: 546.17 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Packing COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.