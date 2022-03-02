Djiboutian Navy Recruits Graduate MSRON-10's Basic Seamanship Course

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunners Mate 1st Class Mark Puckett, a Reservist Sailor, from Charlotte, N.C., assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 Bravo Company (MSRON-10), currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti presents a certificate of completion to a Djiboutian navy recruit following the completion of a six-week professional maritime orientation course, Feb. 03, 2022. The course is designed around basic line handling, man overboard, engineering, seamanship, lifesaving, and nautical terminology. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

