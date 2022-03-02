Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Djiboutian Navy Recruits Graduate MSRON-10's Basic Seamanship Course [Image 6 of 8]

    Djiboutian Navy Recruits Graduate MSRON-10's Basic Seamanship Course

    DJIBOUTI

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Luis Aybar, deputy chief, office of security cooperation U.S. Djibouti embassy, presents a certificate of completion to a Djiboutian navy recruit following the completion of a six-week professional maritime orientation course facilitated by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 Bravo Company (MSRON-10), Feb. 03, 2022. The course is designed around basic line handling, man overboard, engineering, seamanship, lifesaving, and nautical terminology. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022
    Photo ID: 7038625
    VIRIN: 220203-N-BT677-0039
    Resolution: 6801x4534
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Djiboutian Navy Recruits Graduate MSRON-10's Basic Seamanship Course [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Navy Partnerships
    Vice Chinfo
    MSRON-10

