USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem

Col. Philip Secrist (right), the commander of the Transatlantic Middle East District, briefs Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing dining facility renovation site, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. Spellmon and staff reviewed current Army Corps of Engineer projects being managed on the base, then toured the ongoing renovations of the base dining facility, along with runway repairs and the installation of aircraft barrier arresting systems. Ali Al Salem Air Base is an important USACE customer as it’s the primary tactical airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power to joint and coalition forces in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. It is also one of the busiest aerial ports in the region supporting ongoing Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve missions. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

