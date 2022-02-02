Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem [Image 3 of 3]

    USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presents Ador Andawey, a Transatlantic Middle East District foreign service national employee, with a helmet sticker for excellence at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing dining facility renovation site, on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7038577
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-0117
    Resolution: 1774x1127
    Size: 780.38 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem
    USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem
    USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    TAM
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    55th Chief of Engineers
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Ador Andawey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT