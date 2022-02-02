Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presents Ador Andawey, a Transatlantic Middle East District foreign service national employee, with a helmet sticker for excellence at the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing dining facility renovation site, on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 1, 2022. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 08:20
|Photo ID:
|7038577
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-JJ298-0117
|Resolution:
|1774x1127
|Size:
|780.38 KB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE commanding general views construction projects at Ali Al Salem [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
