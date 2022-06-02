Suez Canal Transit

220206-A-AI379-1666 SUEZ CANAL (Feb. 6, 2022) Fast response cutters USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) transits the Suez Canal, Feb. 6. Harris is one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Sentinel-class fast response cutters slated for forward-deployment to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered. The ship will help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East region. (U.S.Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

