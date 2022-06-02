Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suez Canal Transit [Image 2 of 2]

    Suez Canal Transit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220206-A-AI379-1504 SUEZ CANAL (Feb. 6, 2022) Fast response cutters USCGC Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) transits the Suez Canal, Feb. 6. Tunnel is one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Sentinel-class fast response cutters slated for forward-deployment to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered. The ship will help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East region. (U.S.Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7038493
    VIRIN: 220206-A-AI379-516
    Resolution: 6203x4135
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suez Canal Transit [Image 2 of 2], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suez Canal Transit
    Suez Canal Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    CENTCO<

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT