220206-A-AI379-1504 SUEZ CANAL (Feb. 6, 2022) Fast response cutters USCGC Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) transits the Suez Canal, Feb. 6. Tunnel is one of the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest Sentinel-class fast response cutters slated for forward-deployment to Bahrain where U.S. 5th Fleet is headquartered. The ship will help ensure maritime security and stability across the Middle East region. (U.S.Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7038493
|VIRIN:
|220206-A-AI379-516
|Resolution:
|6203x4135
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suez Canal Transit [Image 2 of 2], by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT