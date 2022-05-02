Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Ties [Image 5 of 5]

    Family Ties

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), speaks to Japanese Self-Defense Force 1stLT Shohei Mori (left) and 1stLt Takahiro Suzuki (right), about flight schedule information, aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during operation Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers visited LHA 6 to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7038448
    VIRIN: 220205-M-IS612-1015
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Ties [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Malik Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Family Ties
    Family Ties
    Family Ties
    Family Ties
    Family Ties

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aviation
    LHA 6
    JSDF
    VMM 265
    Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT