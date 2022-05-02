Family Ties

Japanese Self-Defense Force 1stLt Shohei Mori, observes flight schedule information with a U.S. Marine with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), during operation Noble Fusion in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2022. Japanese Self-Defense Force soldiers visited LHA 6 to strengthen the capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malik Lewis)

