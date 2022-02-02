Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador to Turkey spouse observes Titan readiness and resilience firsthand [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Ambassador to Turkey spouse observes Titan readiness and resilience firsthand

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Cheryl Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey spouse, tries on a bomb suit with the help of explosive ordnance disposal Airmen assigned to 39th Civil Engineer Squadron during her visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 2, 2022. In their first visit to Incirlik AB, Ambassador and Mrs. Flake met with Airmen, learned about their skills and observed how they advance U.S. security interests in the region and reinforce the NATO alliance. Mrs. Flake specifically gained insight into the importance of the 39th Air Base Wing’s continued mission readiness, resilience and community partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 03:58
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    U.S. Ambassador
    Incirlik Air Base
    visit

