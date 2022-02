U.S. Ambassador to Turkey spouse observes Titan readiness and resilience firsthand

Cheryl Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey spouse, speaks with members assigned to 39th Force Support Squadron community center during her visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 2, 2022. In their first visit to Incirlik AB, Ambassador and Mrs. Flake met with Airmen, learned about their skills and observed how they advance U.S. security interests in the region and reinforce the NATO alliance. Mrs. Flake specifically gained insight into the importance of the 39th Air Base Wing’s continued mission readiness, resilience and community partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Salazar)

