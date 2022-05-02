220205-N-VI040-1202 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 and Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron work together to unload an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from a C-5M Super Galaxy onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Feb. 5, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 02:22 Photo ID: 7038264 VIRIN: 220205-N-VI040-1202 Resolution: 6416x4583 Size: 16.17 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.