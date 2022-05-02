Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 12 of 12]

    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220205-N-VI040-1268 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 and Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron work together to unload an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from a C-5M Super Galaxy onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Feb. 5, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 02:22
    Photo ID: 7038267
    VIRIN: 220205-N-VI040-1268
    Resolution: 5781x4129
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22nd Airlift Squadron
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    USN
    MH-60R
    HSM-77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT