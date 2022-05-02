Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 5 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill

    USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILLIPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) ) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ashley Byers, from Jupiter, Fla., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), leads hose teams in firefighting, during a general quarters drill, as a part of joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 00:25
    Photo ID: 7038115
    VIRIN: 220205-N-FC892-1081
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 899.86 KB
    Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conduct General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    LHA 6
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Joint Noble Fusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT