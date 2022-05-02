PHILLIPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) dress in firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in support of joint exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 00:24 Photo ID: 7038111 VIRIN: 220205-N-FC892-1001 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 982.53 KB Location: USS AMERICA (LHA 6), PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.