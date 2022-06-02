Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie [Image 2 of 2]

    18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Some of the 18 people rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie await their turn to ride ashore in an airboat Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The anglers were spotted by an aircrew from Air Station Detroit and rescued by the helicopter, an airboat from Coast Guard Station Marblehead, Ohio, and a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Morse.

    ice rescue
    Lake Erie
    Air Station Detroit
    Station Marblehead
    mass rescue

