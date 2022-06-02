18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie

Some of the 18 people rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie await their turn to ride ashore in an airboat Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The anglers were spotted by an aircrew from Air Station Detroit and rescued by the helicopter, an airboat from Coast Guard Station Marblehead, Ohio, and a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Morse.

