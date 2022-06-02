An MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Detroit initiated the succesful rescue of 18 people from an ice floe near Catawba Island in Lake Erie Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020. The crewmembers -- from left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Martel, the rescue swimmer; Lt. j.g. William Colomb, the co-pilot; Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Burnett, the flight mechanic; and Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Bondira, the pilot in command -- worked to lower their swimmer and begin hoisting operations while an airboat crew from Station Marblehead responded on the surface, along with a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven King.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7037924
|VIRIN:
|220206-G-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2500x1875
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT