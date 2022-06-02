Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie [Image 1 of 2]

    18 rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    An MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Detroit initiated the succesful rescue of 18 people from an ice floe near Catawba Island in Lake Erie Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020. The crewmembers -- from left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Martel, the rescue swimmer; Lt. j.g. William Colomb, the co-pilot; Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Burnett, the flight mechanic; and Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Bondira, the pilot in command -- worked to lower their swimmer and begin hoisting operations while an airboat crew from Station Marblehead responded on the surface, along with a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven King.

    ice rescue
    Lake Erie
    Air Station Detroit
    Station Marblehead
    mass rescue
    Catawba Island

