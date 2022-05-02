Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 19:27 Photo ID: 7037883 VIRIN: 220205-F-IW873-714 Resolution: 2624x3936 Size: 2.82 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Metals technology technician shapes his place in the 477th Fighter Group [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.