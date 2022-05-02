Tech. Sgt. Aaron Henle perfects his welding skills in the metals technology shop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Henle is the 477 Fighter Group's first metals technology technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7037883
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-IW873-714
|Resolution:
|2624x3936
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Metals technology technician shapes his place in the 477th Fighter Group [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
