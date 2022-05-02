Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals technology technician shapes his place in the 477th Fighter Group [Image 3 of 5]

    Metals technology technician shapes his place in the 477th Fighter Group

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton 

    477th Fighter Group

    Tech.Sgt. Aaron Henle uses a lathe in the metals technology shop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Henle is the 477 Fighter Group's first metals technology technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 19:27
    Photo ID: 7037882
    VIRIN: 220205-F-IW873-469
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metals technology technician shapes his place in the 477th Fighter Group [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Kaitlyn Lawton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #welding
    #reserveready

