Kingsley Field FSS welcomes self-service machine

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Wohlers, 173rd Fighter Wing Force Support Flight NCOIC, smiles with the IDRenew Self-Service Kiosk at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Feb 5, 2022. The IDRenew kiosk will relieve the workload of Kingsley FSS Airmen who must currently spend their time manually processing ID requests for retirees and dependents. Wohlers spearheaded the project to utilize innovation funds to bring this new feature to the wing and says she hopes this will free up time for Airmen to increase office productivity. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith)

