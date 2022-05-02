Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingsley Field FSS welcomes self-service machine

    Kingsley Field FSS welcomes self-service machine

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Wohlers, 173rd Fighter Wing Force Support Flight NCOIC, demonstrates operation of the IDRenew Self-Service Kiosk at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., Feb 5, 2022. The IDRenew kiosk will relieve the workload of Kingsley FSS Airmen who must currently spend their time manually processing ID requests for retirees and dependents. Wohlers spearheaded the project to utilize innovation funds to bring this new feature to the wing and says she hopes this will free up time for Airmen to increase office productivity. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Adam Smith)

    This work, Kingsley Field FSS welcomes self-service machine [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

