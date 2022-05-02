Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Maintenance Group participates in a change of command [Image 2 of 5]

    151st Maintenance Group participates in a change of command

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Robert Taylor relinquishes command of the 151st Maintenance Group during a change of command ceremony on February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. Change of command is a time honored tradition where one military commander passes responsibility to another.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st Maintenance Group participates in a change of command [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah
    Change of command
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148

