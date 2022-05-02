Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st Maintenance Group participates in a change of command [Image 1 of 5]

    151st Maintenance Group participates in a change of command

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    The Utah Air National Guard participates in a change of command ceremony for the 151st Maintenance Group on February 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. Change of command is a time honored tradition where one military commander passes responsibility to another.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Utah
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148

