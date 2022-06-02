USS O'Kane Returns to Homeport

220206-N-US228-1003 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Alain Icasiano, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O'Kane (DDG 77), embraces his family after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Stevin C. Atkins)

