    USS O'Kane Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220206-N-US228-1004 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS O'Kane (DDG 77) embrace their families after returning to their homeport at Naval Base San Diego. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 15:57
    Photo ID: 7037675
    VIRIN: 220206-N-US228-1004
    Resolution: 1408x1006
    Size: 869.41 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS O'Kane Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS O'Kane
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy

