Staff Sgt. Chelsey Potter, 104th Fighter Wing Command Post, is presented with the Community College of the Air Force Associate degree in Applied Science, Criminal Justice at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 5, 2022. A CCAF Associate degree is an undergraduate degree equivalent to an Associate of Arts and Science degree from a civilian educational system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7037615
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-UN487-1007
|Resolution:
|3585x2561
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing members awarded Commendation Medals, Achievements Medals, CCAF degrees [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
