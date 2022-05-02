Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing members awarded Commendation Medals, Achievements Medals, CCAF degrees [Image 3 of 4]

    104th Fighter Wing members awarded Commendation Medals, Achievements Medals, CCAF degrees

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Chelsey Potter, 104th Fighter Wing Command Post, is presented with the Community College of the Air Force Associate degree in Applied Science, Criminal Justice at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 5, 2022. A CCAF Associate degree is an undergraduate degree equivalent to an Associate of Arts and Science degree from a civilian educational system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Amelia Leonard)

